Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

After the Oxfam scandal - Are NGO's enemies or allies?

Thursday 22 Mar 2018 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Pepperpot Centre
1a Thorpe Close
Ladbroke Grove (very close to the station)
London
W10 5XL
Event information
Thursday 22 Mar 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 22-03-2018 19:30 22-03-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: After the Oxfam scandal - Are NGO's enemies or allies? The Pepperpot Centre, 1a Thorpe Close, W10 5XL SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Brent and Harrow
The Pepperpot Centre
1a Thorpe Close
Ladbroke Grove (very close to the station)
London
W10 5XL
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.