Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Politics of the Mind - Marxism and Mental Distress

Thursday 15 Mar 2018 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Riverside Creative Hub, Conference room
13 Military Rd
Chatham
ME4 4JG
Event information
Thursday 15 Mar 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 15-03-2018 19:30 15-03-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Politics of the Mind - Marxism and Mental Distress Riverside Creative Hub, Conference room, 13 Military Rd, ME4 4JG SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Medway
Riverside Creative Hub, Conference room
13 Military Rd
Chatham
ME4 4JG
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.