SWP Branch Meeting: The rise of the far right in europe - How can we fight it?

Add to Calendar 22-03-2018 19:30 22-03-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The rise of the far right in europe - How can we fight it? Vauxhall Centre, Johnson Place, NR2 2SA SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links