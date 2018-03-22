Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

After the Oxfam scandal - Should we still donate to charity?

Thursday 22 Mar 2018 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Brynmill Community Centre
St Albans Rd
Swansea
SA20BP
Event information
Thursday 22 Mar 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 22-03-2018 19:30 22-03-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: After the Oxfam scandal - Should we still donate to charity? Brynmill Community Centre, St Albans Rd, SA20BP SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Swansea
Brynmill Community Centre
St Albans Rd
Swansea
SA20BP
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.