Booklaunch: A rebels guide to Martin Luther King Wednesday 21 Mar 2018 7:30pm SWP Public Meeting Wild Bytes Cafe Darlington St Wolverhampton WV1 4HW

*Book launch with author Yuri Prasad*

On the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King, politicians will queue to pay their respects.

They will smother his memory with praise but none will acknowledge the truth - that King was a radical who wanted a complete transformation of society.

Where in their vision is the King who stood out against the Vietnam War, who pledged to organise a poor people's march on Washington and who mounted a devastating critique of capitalism?

What about the King who talked of revolution and who the FBI labelled "the most dangerous Negro in America"?

Where is the King who was gunned down in Memphis while supporting striking workers?

This event will launch a new book - A Rebel's Guide to Martin Luther King - and discuss how King challenged the elite and their privileges, and fought for an end to poverty, racism and war. All welcome!