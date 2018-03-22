Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The legacy of slavery and empire - Should all the statues fall?

Thursday 22 Mar 2018 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Avant Garde
33-44 King St
Merchant City
Glasgow
G1 5QT
Event information
Thursday 22 Mar 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 22-03-2018 19:00 22-03-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The legacy of slavery and empire - Should all the statues fall? Avant Garde, 33-44 King St, G1 5QT SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Glasgow
Avant Garde
33-44 King St
Merchant City
Glasgow
G1 5QT
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.