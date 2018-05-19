Marx@200

Saturday 19 May 2018 12:00am

Conference

Birkbeck, University of London Malet St, Bloomsbury London WC1E 7HX

Karl Marx was born in Trier, in today's Germany, in 1818. He developed a groundbreaking analysis of capitalism and argued for a workers' revolution to overthrow it. His ideas, contained in works ranging from The Communist Manifesto to Capital, would change the world.

But Marx was not just a thinker for the 19th or 20th centuries. This one-day conference will discuss how Marx's theories can be developed in order to make sense of the world today and transform it.

Sessions include:

Why Marx Matters: The Crises of Contemporary Capitalism

Marx, Nature and the Anthropocene

The Workers of the World Today

Trans Rights to #Metoo, the Fight Against Oppression

Marxism and Race: A Eurocentric Analysis?

Karl Marx: A revolutionary for today

Speakers include:

Alex Callinicos, author of 'The Revolutionary Ideas of Karl Marx' • Sue Caldwell, author of 'Marxism, Feminism and Transgender politics' • Joseph Choonara, author of ' A Reader's Guide to Capital' • Sally Campbell, author of 'A Rebel's guide to Rosa Luxemburg.

Tickets are £6 waged/£3 unwaged.

