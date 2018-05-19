Socialist Worker
Marx@200

Conference

Marx@200: Marx and the World Today

Sat 19 May, 1-6pm

Karl Marx was born in Trier, in today's Germany, in 1818. He developed a groundbreaking analysis of capitalism and argued for a workers' revolution to overthrow it. His ideas, contained in works ranging from The Communist Manifesto to Capital, would change the world.

But Marx was not just a thinker for the 19th or 20th centuries. This one-day conference will discuss how Marx's theories can be developed in order to make sense of the world today and transform it.

Sessions include:

  • Why Marx Matters: The Crises of Contemporary Capitalism

     

  • Marx, Nature and the Anthropocene

     

  • The Workers of the World Today

     

  • Trans Rights to #Metoo, the Fight Against Oppression

     

  • Marxism and Race: A Eurocentric Analysis?

     

  • Karl Marx: A revolutionary for today

Speakers include:

Alex Callinicos, author of 'The Revolutionary Ideas of Karl Marx' • Sue Caldwell, author of 'Marxism, Feminism and Transgender politics' • Joseph Choonara, author of ' A Reader's Guide to Capital' • Sally Campbell, author of 'A Rebel's guide to Rosa Luxemburg.

 

 Tickets are £6 waged/£3 unwaged.

 

To book your place at this conference, fill in the form below, or phone 020 7840 5600.

 

Book now

 

Download event leaflet

Facebook event

