<p>[Source: <a href='http://swp.org.uk/marx200'>http://swp.org.uk/marx200</a>]</p>
<h3><strong><span>Marx@200: Marx and the World Today</span></strong></h3>
<h4><em><span><span>Sat 19 May, 1-6pm</span></span></em></h4>
<h4><em><span><span>Birkbeck, Malet St, London, WC1E 7HX</span></span></em></h4>
<p>Karl Marx was born in Trier, in today's Germany, in 1818. He developed a groundbreaking analysis of capitalism and argued for a workers' revolution to overthrow it. His ideas, contained in works ranging from <em>The Communist Manifesto</em> to <em>Capital</em>, would change the world.</p>
<p>But Marx was not just a thinker for the 19th or 20th centuries. This one-day conference will discuss how Marx's theories can be developed in order to make sense of the world today and transform it.</p>
<p>Sessions include:</p>
<ul>
<li><span>Why Marx Matters: The Crises of Contemporary Capitalism</span>
<p> </p>
</li>
<li><span>Marx, Nature and the Anthropocene</span>
<p> </p>
</li>
<li><span>The Workers of the World Today</span>
<p> </p>
</li>
<li><span>Trans Rights to #Metoo, the Fight Against Oppression</span>
<p> </p>
</li>
<li><span>Marxism and Race: A Eurocentric Analysis?</span>
<p> </p>
</li>
<li><span>Karl Marx: A revolutionary for today</span></li>
</ul>
<p><span>Speakers include:</span></p>
<p>Alex Callinicos, author of 'The Revolutionary Ideas of Karl Marx' • Sue Caldwell, author of 'Marxism, Feminism and Transgender politics' • Joseph Choonara, author of ' A Reader's Guide to Capital' • Sally Campbell, author of 'A Rebel's guide to Rosa Luxemburg.</p>
<p> </p>
<p><span><span><span> Tickets are £6 waged/£3 unwaged.</span></span></span></p>
<p> </p>
<p><span><span><span>To book your place at this conference, fill in the form below, or phone 020 7840 5600. </span></span></span></p>
<p> </p>
<h2><a href='http://swp.org.uk/marx200'><span><span><span>Book now</span></span></span></a></h2>
<p> </p>
<p><a href='https://www.swp.org.uk/sites/all/files/Marx200%20A5%203mm%20bld.pdf'>Download</a> event leaflet</p>
<p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/570590496660162/'><span><span><span>Facebook event</span></span></span></a></p> Birkbeck, University of London, Malet St,, WC1E 7HX
