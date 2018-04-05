Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Is there a new Cold War? Spies, lies and state control

Thursday 5 Apr 2018 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Round Chapel
2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd)
London
E5 0PU
Event information
Thursday 5 Apr 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 05-04-2018 19:30 05-04-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Is there a new Cold War? Spies, lies and state control The Round Chapel, 2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd), E5 0PU SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Hackney
The Round Chapel
2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd)
London
E5 0PU
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.