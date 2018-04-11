SWP Branch Meeting: How can we stop the rise of the far right across Europe

Add to Calendar 11-04-2018 19:00 11-04-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: How can we stop the rise of the far right across Europe Friends Meeting House, 22 School Ln, L1 3BT SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links