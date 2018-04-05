Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Is there a new Cold War? Spies, lies and state control

Thursday 5 Apr 2018 6:15pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later

Contact Lewis for details: 07770 923 809

Event information
Thursday 5 Apr 2018 6:15pm
Add to Calendar 05-04-2018 18:15 05-04-2018 20:15 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Is there a new Cold War? Spies, lies and state control <p>Contact Lewis for details: 07770 923 809</p> Venue To Be Confirmed, Please check back later, SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Central
Venue To Be Confirmed
Please check back later
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.