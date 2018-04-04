Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Is there a new Cold War? Spies, lies and state control

Wednesday 4 Apr 2018 6:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Belmont Cinema Cafe
49 Belmont St
Aberdeen
AB10 1JS
Event information
Wednesday 4 Apr 2018 6:00pm
Add to Calendar 04-04-2018 18:00 04-04-2018 20:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Is there a new Cold War? Spies, lies and state control Belmont Cinema Cafe, 49 Belmont St, AB10 1JS SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Aberdeen
Belmont Cinema Cafe
49 Belmont St
Aberdeen
AB10 1JS
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.