SWP Branch Meeting: 200 years old and still relevant? Marx and Marxism

Add to Calendar 18-04-2018 19:30 18-04-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 200 years old and still relevant? Marx and Marxism Tap and Spile, 94 Falsgrave Rd, YO12 5AZ SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links