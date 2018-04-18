Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Is there a new Cold War? Spies, lies and state control

Wednesday 18 Apr 2018 6:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Brian Jackson House
2 New North Parade (near both train and bus stations)
Huddersfield
HD1 5JP
Event information
Wednesday 18 Apr 2018 6:30pm
Add to Calendar 18-04-2018 18:30 18-04-2018 20:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Is there a new Cold War? Spies, lies and state control Brian Jackson House, 2 New North Parade (near both train and bus stations), HD1 5JP SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Huddersfield
Brian Jackson House
2 New North Parade (near both train and bus stations)
Huddersfield
HD1 5JP
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.