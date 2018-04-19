Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Is there a new Cold War? Spies, lies and state control

Thursday 19 Apr 2018 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Brynmill Community Centre
St Albans Rd
Swansea
SA20BP
Event information
Thursday 19 Apr 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 19-04-2018 19:30 19-04-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Is there a new Cold War? Spies, lies and state control Brynmill Community Centre, St Albans Rd, SA20BP SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Swansea
Brynmill Community Centre
St Albans Rd
Swansea
SA20BP
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.