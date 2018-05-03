SWP Branch Meeting: 25 years after the murder of Stephen Lawrence – racism and the police

SWP Branch Meeting: 25 years after the murder of Stephen Lawrence – racism and the police
Room 215 UCL Foster Court Building, Malet Place, wc1e 6BT

