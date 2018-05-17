Booklaunch: Kill all the Gentleman - with author Martin Empson

Thursday 17 May 2018 7:30pm

Chesterfield Library New Beetwell St Chesterfield S40 1QN (please enter via Cafe Browser)

Book launch of Martin Empson’s new book, "Kill All the Gentlemen: Class Struggle & Change in the English Countryside". It is a popular history of rural revolts, struggle and resistance from feudal times to the modern era. The modern countryside is a result of centuries of class struggle, against exploitation and for the right to control one's land and labour.

Dr Louise Raw, historian and author of Striking a Light: The Bryant and May Matchwomen and their Place in History said:

“When politicians and pundits talk about ‘the economy’ and ‘the market’, what do they really mean? The tenor of debate usually implies these are naturally occurring elements, as unchangeably ‘there’ as the sky above us. This is, of course, one of the greatest cons of our times. Our economic system was created – decisions made and battles fought over the course of centuries brought us to this point. British history is in fact one of unceasing class struggle, as the often-voiceless majority fought for justice and equality against a powerful elite. Our taught history covers only isolated incidents- selected revolts and strikes- in what has been a continuous process. Empson seeks to redress the balance and concentrate on a full sweep of the history of rural class struggle. His book is an essential read for anyone interested in how we, as a nation, arrived at this place of inequality and social division, how it could have been avoided, and what we can, and must, do about it."