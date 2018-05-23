Socialist Worker
Marx@200 - The revolutionary ideas of Karl Marx

Wednesday 23 May 2018 7:30pm

SWP Public Meeting

Karl Marx was born 200 years ago in Trier, in today's Germany, in 1818. He developed a ground breaking analysis of capitalism and argued for a workers revolution to overthrow it.

His ideas, contained in works ranging from The Communist Manifesto to Capital - would change the world.

But Marx was not just a thinker for the 19th or 20th centuries.

This meeting will discuss how Marx's theories can be developed in order to transform and make sense of the world of the world today.

We are very pleased that Socialist Worker editor, author and activist Charlie Kimber will be leading off the discussion.

Wednesday 23 May 2018 7:30pm
