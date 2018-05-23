Add to Calendar
23-05-2018 19:30 23-05-2018 21:30 SWP Public Meeting: Marx@200 - The revolutionary ideas of Karl Marx

Karl Marx was born 200 years ago in Trier, in today's Germany, in 1818. He developed a ground breaking analysis of capitalism and argued for a workers revolution to overthrow it.
<p>His ideas, contained in works ranging from The Communist Manifesto to Capital - would change the world.</p>
<p>But Marx was not just a thinker for the 19th or 20th centuries.</p>
<p>This meeting will discuss how Marx's theories can be developed in order to transform and make sense of the world of the world today.</p>
<p>We are very pleased that Socialist Worker editor, author and activist Charlie Kimber will be leading off the discussion.</p>
YHA, 14 Narrow Quay, BS1 4QA
