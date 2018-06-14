Socialist Worker
Booklaunch: Kill all the Gentleman - with author Martin Empson

Thursday 14 Jun 2018 7:00pm

SWP Public Meeting

The Swarthmore Education Centre
2-7 Woodhouse Square
Leeds
LS3 1AD
'Kill all the Gentlemen' Class struggle and change in the English countryside

 

The modern countryside is the result of centuries of environmental change, but also brutal class struggle. While Wat Tyler's Peasants' Revolt is well known, and Jack Cade and Robert Kett are remembered for their rebellions, there are countless lesser known struggles.

Modern agriculture, the food we eat and how it is produced, is a direct result of these historic struggles. Martin Empson's new book rescues these forgotten moments of history and places them in the context of the political and economic changes that have taken place over the last 700 years.

The book itself can be ordered below online @ Bookmarks

https://bookmarksbookshop.co.uk/view/46096/%2527Kill+all+the+Gentlemen%2527+Class+struggle+and+change+in+the+English+countryside

Event information
Thursday 14 Jun 2018 7:00pm
