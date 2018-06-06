Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

What causes gun and knife crime?

Wednesday 6 Jun 2018 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Stockwood Hotel
41-43 Stockwood Crescent (enter via London Rd car park)
Luton
LU1 3SS
Event information
Wednesday 6 Jun 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 06-06-2018 19:30 06-06-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: What causes gun and knife crime? Stockwood Hotel, 41-43 Stockwood Crescent (enter via London Rd car park), LU1 3SS SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Luton
Stockwood Hotel
41-43 Stockwood Crescent (enter via London Rd car park)
Luton
LU1 3SS
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.