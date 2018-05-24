Booklaunch: Politics of the Mind - Marxism and Mental Distress with Iain Ferguson

Thursday 24 May 2018 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Swarthmore Education Centre 2-7 Woodhouse Square Leeds LS3 1AD

Having been kept away from us by the "Beast From the East" in March , We are pleased to announce that Iain will be with us on May 10th!

MENTAL DISTRESS has become one of the key “public issues” of the 21st century. According to the World Health Organisation, depression currently affects 350 million people worldwide.

In the launch of his new book Politics of the Mind: Marxism and Mental Distress Iain Ferguson will be speaking in Leeds. Iain looks at the link between the economic and political system under which we live – capitalism – and the enormously high levels of mental distress which we see in the world today.

At this meeting Iain will discuss how we can better understand mental distress using an historical and materialist Marxist approach as well as how new movements over the last few years have shaped responses to mental health issues.

He will ask how things could work differently in a world driven not by the demands of profit but one based on meeting human needs – a world which the Marxist psychoanalyst Erich Fromm called “a sane society”.

Come and join the discussion about all these issues – and, crucially, how we can fight for the support and services we need and for a different world. There will be plenty of time for contributions and questions. All welcome.