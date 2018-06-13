Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

The Fight for Trans Liberation - Pamphlet Launch

Wednesday 13 Jun 2018 7:30pm

SWP Public Meeting

Little Man Coffee Company
Bridge Street
Cardiff
cf10 2ee

A NEW Socialist Review pamphlet launch with LGBT+ writer, socialist and trade union activist Laura Miles. Transphobia and homophobia are still rife in workplaces, schools and colleges, yet a new generation is growing up with more open attitudes to non-binary gender identities.

Trans people are fighting for their rights. However proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act which would allow trans people to self-declare their gender have reignited debates about trans rights and women’s oppression. Come and discuss the issues.

Event information
Wednesday 13 Jun 2018 7:30pm
Cardiff
Little Man Coffee Company
Bridge Street
Cardiff
cf10 2ee
