The Fight for Trans Liberation - Pamphlet Launch

A NEW Socialist Review pamphlet launch with LGBT+ writer, socialist and trade union activist Laura Miles. Transphobia and homophobia are still rife in workplaces, schools and colleges, yet a new generation is growing up with more open attitudes to non-binary gender identities.
Trans people are fighting for their rights. However proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act which would allow trans people to self-declare their gender have reignited debates about trans rights and women’s oppression. Come and discuss the issues.
Wednesday 13 Jun 2018 7:30pm
