1968 - The Fire Last Time

Thursday 31 May 2018 7:00pm

SWP Public Meeting

The Swarthmore Education Centre
2-7 Woodhouse Square
Leeds
LS3 1AD

Co-sponsored by:

International Socialism Journal

Ford-Maguire Society

Leeds Taking Soundings

Event information
Thursday 31 May 2018 7:00pm
Leeds: City Centre
The Swarthmore Education Centre
2-7 Woodhouse Square
Leeds
LS3 1AD
