Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

After the massacre in Gaza - How can palestine be free?

Wednesday 6 Jun 2018 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Friends Meeting House
22 School Ln
Liverpool
L1 3BT
Event information
Wednesday 6 Jun 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 06-06-2018 19:00 06-06-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: After the massacre in Gaza - How can palestine be free? Friends Meeting House, 22 School Ln, L1 3BT SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Liverpool
Friends Meeting House
22 School Ln
Liverpool
L1 3BT
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.