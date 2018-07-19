SWP Branch Meeting: Trump, racism and the far right - How do we turn the tide?

Add to Calendar 19-07-2018 19:00 19-07-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Trump, racism and the far right - How do we turn the tide? Cafe licious, 104 Cottingham Rd, HU6 7RZ SWP Branch Meeting

