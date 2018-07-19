Trump, racism and the far right - How do we turn the tide?
Thursday 19 Jul 2018 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Quaker House
74 Mutley Plain
Plymouth
PL4 6LF
Event information
Thursday 19 Jul 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
19-07-2018 19:0019-07-2018 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Trump, racism and the far right - How do we turn the tide? Quaker House, 74 Mutley Plain, PL4 6LF SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ