Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

How do we stop the rise of racism and the fascist far right?

Thursday 2 Aug 2018 7:30pm

SWP Public Meeting

Vauxhall Centre
Johnson Place
Norwich
NR2 2SA
Event information
Thursday 2 Aug 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 02-08-2018 19:30 02-08-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: How do we stop the rise of racism and the fascist far right? Vauxhall Centre, Johnson Place, NR2 2SA SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Norwich
Vauxhall Centre
Johnson Place
Norwich
NR2 2SA
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.