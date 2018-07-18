Socialist Worker
How can we stop the rise of the far right across Europe

Wednesday 18 Jul 2018 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Red Triangle Cafe
160 St James's St
Burnley
BB11 1NR
Burnley and Pendle
