Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

How the Community Party rebuilt in the workplaces in the 1930's

Wednesday 25 Jul 2018 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Epainos Church
Lichfield Road
E3 5AT
E3 5AT
Event information
Wednesday 25 Jul 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 25-07-2018 19:00 25-07-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: How the Community Party rebuilt in the workplaces in the 1930's Epainos Church, Lichfield Road, E3 5AT SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Tower Hamlets
Epainos Church
Lichfield Road
E3 5AT
E3 5AT
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.