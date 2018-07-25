The Brexit crisis - How do we get rid of the Tories?
Wednesday 25 Jul 2018 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Wild Bytes Cafe
Darlington St
Wolverhampton
WV1 4HW
Event information
Wednesday 25 Jul 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
25-07-2018 19:3025-07-2018 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: The Brexit crisis - How do we get rid of the Tories? Wild Bytes Cafe, Darlington St, WV1 4HW SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ