Trump, racism and the far right - How do we turn the tide?
Thursday 19 Jul 2018 6:15pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Room 114 UCL Foster Court Building
Malet Place
London
WC1E 6BT
Event information
Thursday 19 Jul 2018 6:15pm
Add to Calendar
19-07-2018 18:1519-07-2018 20:15Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Trump, racism and the far right - How do we turn the tide? Room 114 UCL Foster Court Building, Malet Place, WC1E 6BT SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ