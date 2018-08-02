Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The Brexit crisis - How do we get rid of the Tories?

Thursday 2 Aug 2018 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Exeter peace shop
31 New Bridge St
EXeter
EX4 3AH
Event information
Thursday 2 Aug 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 02-08-2018 19:00 02-08-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The Brexit crisis - How do we get rid of the Tories? The Exeter peace shop, 31 New Bridge St, EX4 3AH SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Exeter
The Exeter peace shop
31 New Bridge St
EXeter
EX4 3AH
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.