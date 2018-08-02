The Brexit crisis - How do we get rid of the Tories?
Thursday 2 Aug 2018 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
The Exeter peace shop
31 New Bridge St
EXeter
EX4 3AH
Event information
Thursday 2 Aug 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
02-08-2018 19:0002-08-2018 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: The Brexit crisis - How do we get rid of the Tories? The Exeter peace shop, 31 New Bridge St, EX4 3AH SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ