Corbynomics - Can we have a democratically run society?
Wednesday 8 Aug 2018 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Birmingham LGBT Centre
38/40 Holloway Circus
Birmingham
B1 1EQ
Event information
Wednesday 8 Aug 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
08-08-2018 19:0008-08-2018 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Corbynomics - Can we have a democratically run society? Birmingham LGBT Centre, 38/40 Holloway Circus, B1 1EQ SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ