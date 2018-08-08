Fake news and alternative facts - Who controls the media?
Wednesday 8 Aug 2018 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
The What Centre
23 Coventry St
Stourbridge
Stourbridge
DY8 1EP
(Town Centre)
Event information
Wednesday 8 Aug 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
08-08-2018 19:3008-08-2018 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Fake news and alternative facts - Who controls the media? The What Centre, 23 Coventry St, DY8 1EP SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ