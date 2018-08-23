Socialist Worker
Brexit and the Tory crisis - How can the Left gain?

Thursday 23 Aug 2018 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Brynmill Community Centre
St Albans Rd
Swansea
SA2 0BP
