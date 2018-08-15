Why is the working class the most revolutionary class?
Wednesday 15 Aug 2018 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Deptford Lounge
9 Giffin St
London
SE8 4RH
Event information
Wednesday 15 Aug 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
15-08-2018 19:3015-08-2018 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Why is the working class the most revolutionary class? Deptford Lounge, 9 Giffin St, SE8 4RH SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ