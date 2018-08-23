Sanctions and Universal Credit - The Tories war on the poor
Thursday 23 Aug 2018 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Victoria Hall Methodist Church
Norfolk St
Sheffield
S1 2JB
Event information
Thursday 23 Aug 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
23-08-2018 19:0023-08-2018 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Sanctions and Universal Credit - The Tories war on the poor Victoria Hall Methodist Church, Norfolk St, S1 2JB SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ