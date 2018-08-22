How do we organise? The united front in the 21st century
Wednesday 22 Aug 2018 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Quaker Meeting House
1a Jewel Rd (off Hoe St)
London
E17 4QU
Event information
Wednesday 22 Aug 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
22-08-2018 19:3022-08-2018 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: How do we organise? The united front in the 21st century Quaker Meeting House, 1a Jewel Rd (off Hoe St), E17 4QU SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ