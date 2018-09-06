Freedom of speech and 'no Platform' - What do socialists say?
Thursday 6 Sep 2018 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Glyde House
Little Horton Lane (opposite the ice rink)
Bradford
BD5 0BQ
