Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Gun and knife crimes - Why are young people killing eachother?

Wednesday 5 Sep 2018 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

William Morris Community Centre
6-8 Greenleaf Rd
Walthamstow
London
E17 6QQ
Event information
Wednesday 5 Sep 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 05-09-2018 19:30 05-09-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Gun and knife crimes - Why are young people killing eachother? William Morris Community Centre, 6-8 Greenleaf Rd, E17 6QQ SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Waltham Forest
William Morris Community Centre
6-8 Greenleaf Rd
Walthamstow
London
E17 6QQ
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.