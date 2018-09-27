Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The Brexit crisis - How do we get rid of the Tories?

Thursday 27 Sep 2018 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Chesterfield Library
New Beetwell St
Chesterfield
S40 1QN
(please enter via Cafe Browser)
Event information
Thursday 27 Sep 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 27-09-2018 19:30 27-09-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The Brexit crisis - How do we get rid of the Tories? Chesterfield Library, New Beetwell St, S40 1QN SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Chesterfield
Chesterfield Library
New Beetwell St
Chesterfield
S40 1QN
(please enter via Cafe Browser)
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.