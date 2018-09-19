Freedom of speech and 'no Platform' - What do socialists say?
Wednesday 19 Sep 2018 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Birmingham LGBT Centre
38/40 Holloway Circus
Birmingham
B1 1EQ
Event information
Wednesday 19 Sep 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
19-09-2018 19:0019-09-2018 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Freedom of speech and 'no Platform' - What do socialists say? Birmingham LGBT Centre, 38/40 Holloway Circus, B1 1EQ SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ