50 years on - What is the role of the Socialist Worker newspaper
Wednesday 5 Sep 2018 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
St John Vianney Church Hall
386 West Green Rd (corner Vincent Rd)
London
N15 3QH
Event information
Wednesday 5 Sep 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
05-09-2018 19:3005-09-2018 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: 50 years on - What is the role of the Socialist Worker newspaper St John Vianney Church Hall, 386 West Green Rd (corner Vincent Rd), N15 3QH SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ