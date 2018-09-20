Socialist Worker
How do we stop the rise of the racist and fascist far fight?

Thursday 20 Sep 2018 7:30pm

Stand Up To Racism

Harmony Hall
10 Truro Rd
Walthamstow
E17 7BY
London: Waltham Forest
