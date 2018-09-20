Stand Up To Racism: How do we stop the rise of the racist and fascist far fight?

Add to Calendar 20-09-2018 19:30 20-09-2018 21:30 Europe/London Stand Up To Racism: How do we stop the rise of the racist and fascist far fight? Harmony Hall, 10 Truro Rd, E17 7BY Stand Up To Racism

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links