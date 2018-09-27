Palestine, antisemitism and why Israel is a racist state
Thursday 27 Sep 2018 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Hythe Community Centre
1 Ventura Drive
Colchester
CO1 2FG
Event information
Thursday 27 Sep 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
27-09-2018 19:3027-09-2018 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Palestine, antisemitism and why Israel is a racist state Hythe Community Centre, 1 Ventura Drive, CO1 2FG SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ