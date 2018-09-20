Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Ten years since the banking system nearly collapsed – Why capitalism fails

Thursday 20 Sep 2018 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Cafe licious
104 Cottingham Rd
Hull
HU6 7RZ
Event information
Thursday 20 Sep 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 20-09-2018 19:00 20-09-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Ten years since the banking system nearly collapsed – Why capitalism fails Cafe licious, 104 Cottingham Rd, HU6 7RZ SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Hull
Cafe licious
104 Cottingham Rd
Hull
HU6 7RZ
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.