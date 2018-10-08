Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Where does racism come from and how do we fight it?

Monday 8 Oct 2018 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Italian Trade Union Centre
124 Canonbury Rd
London
N1 2UT
Event information
Monday 8 Oct 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 08-10-2018 19:00 08-10-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Where does racism come from and how do we fight it? Italian Trade Union Centre, 124 Canonbury Rd, N1 2UT SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Islington
Italian Trade Union Centre
124 Canonbury Rd
London
N1 2UT
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.