Antisemitism - Its history and its revival in contemporary political use
Thursday 27 Sep 2018 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Dorford Centre
2 Bridport Rd
Dorchester
DT1 1RR
Event information
Thursday 27 Sep 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
27-09-2018 19:0027-09-2018 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: Antisemitism - Its history and its revival in contemporary political use Dorford Centre, 2 Bridport Rd, DT1 1RR SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ