Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The Brexit crisis - How do we get rid of the Tories?

Wednesday 3 Oct 2018 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Dundee Voluntary Action
10 Constitution Rd
Dundee
DD1 1LL
Event information
Wednesday 3 Oct 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 03-10-2018 19:30 03-10-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The Brexit crisis - How do we get rid of the Tories? Dundee Voluntary Action, 10 Constitution Rd, DD1 1LL SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Dundee
Dundee Voluntary Action
10 Constitution Rd
Dundee
DD1 1LL
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.