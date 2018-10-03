SWP Public Meeting: In the era of trump, racism and the far right - Is socialism possible?

Add to Calendar 03-10-2018 18:15 03-10-2018 20:15 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: In the era of trump, racism and the far right - Is socialism possible? Room 235 UCL Foster Court Building, Malet Place, WC1E 6BT SWP Public Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links