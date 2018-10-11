SWP Branch Meeting: From Wetherspoons to TGI Fridays - How has the working class changed?

Add to Calendar 11-10-2018 19:30 11-10-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: From Wetherspoons to TGI Fridays - How has the working class changed? Friends Meeting House, Ship St, BN1 1AF SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links